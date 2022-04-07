By ITV News Central producer, Charlotte Horner

Why are some motorists struggling to find fuel?

The climate activist groups Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been protesting since Friday 1 April.

Demonstrators have been blocking key oil terminals around the country, including the Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal in Birmingham and the Kingsbury Oil Terminal and the BP Oil Depot in Warwickshire.

Play Brightcove video

Why are protests happing at these locations?

Oil terminals contain tank-like structures which are used to store oil, petrol and petrochemical products before they are transported to users or other storage facilities, such as fuel stations.

The current demonstrations mean products moving in and out of the terminals are either being blocked or heavily delayed.

The group says it's to raise awareness around the environmental costs of oil and gas.

They also say it's because "ordinary people can no longer afford oil and gas" and they believe the government should stop any expansion of the industry in the UK.

"These people do not want to be causing disruption to people’s lives," the group said in a tweet, "but we are facing a series of crises that our government is failing on".

Where is fuel reported to be affected?

Motorists have reported a shortage of fuel in areas across Birmingham, the Black Country, Warwickshire and Staffordshire.

One Warwickshire-based delivery firm told ITV News Central they've had no fuel all week.

"We run 200 trucks and trailers from this location," says John Lewis from XDP Limited.

"We should get to the limits of fuel to 20,000 litres a week. And we've had none this week. At all."

Play Brightcove video

There are also reports from drivers that motorway service stations in some areas of the Midlands are running low, and people are being encouraged to fill up before making long journeys.

Is there a fuel shortage in the UK?

The protests have made it more difficult for petrol and diesel to be delivered to the pumps, but there is not a fuel shortage in the UK.

Police are urging people not to panic-buy as this will only increase disruption.

Navigation apps such as WAZE can be used to determine fuel prices and if there is heavy traffic surrounding specific pumps.

Many fuel stations have also put up notices to warn drivers if they are running low, to prevent queues from building up.

Are there more protests planned?

The group say they have "significant" protests planned in the coming days and they currently have no intentions to stop.

A spokesperson said they can not confirm where future demonstrations will be taking place.

The group says it has no intention to stop the demonstrations. Credit: PA

Which other parts of the country have the protestors hit?

Protests have also been taking place over the past 6 days at various terminals in Essex, Hertforshire, London and Hampshire.

What has the government said?

The government says it is working to wean Britain off fossil fuels, which are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets.

Its 'British Energy Security Strategy' outlines a move to 'homegrown energy', which it says could result in 95% of electricity being low carbon by 2030.

The plans include the use of more offshore wind farms, nuclear, solar, hydrogen and heat pump manufacturing, whilst supporting the production of domestic oil and gas.

A licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas projects is due to launch later this year, which would mean more opportunities for UK gas production.

The government says the fuels are vital in the transition to energy security and producing them in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than importing from abroad.

Cost of Living crisis: how are petrol prices affected?