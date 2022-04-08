An uninsured driver who hit and killed a two-week old baby in his pram in Walsall has been found guilty of causing his death by dangerous driving.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the Brownhills high street pavement on Easter Sunday (April 4th 2021) by his parents, when he was hit by a car driven by James Davis.

Davis, who is 35, from Croxtalls Avenue in Walsall, denied causing Ciaran's death by dangerous driving.

He had claimed to have blacked out before the BMW he was driving hit Ciaran's pram. He was today convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

An earlier inquest was told Ciaran died from "multiple trauma" injuries.

A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of two-week old Ciaran Credit: BPM Media

Ciaran's funeral took place on April 28th 2021, with the cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passing near to the scene of the crash.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects.

At the time Ciaran's parents paid tribute to their baby boy, saying:

"Mommy’s and daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

Fly high angel".

Tributes to little Ciaran from the community in Walsall Credit: BPM Media

A fundraising campaign to raise money for Ciaran's family has since raised thousands of pounds.

Davis will be sentenced this afternoon.