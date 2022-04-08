A police cordon has been set up after "suspected chemical substances" were found in Leicester.

Officers are at an address in Glazebrook Road after the substances were located in an outbuilding.

Officers attended the property as part of enquiries following the arrest of a 35-year-old man today (April 8) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A cordon has been placed to allow emergency services to carry out full enquiries into the substances found.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "No neighbouring properties have been evacuated in the area at this time and emergency services remain in the area. No injuries have been reported."