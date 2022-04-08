Robert the famous allotment cat killed in dog attack

Play Brightcove video

By ITV Central Production Journalist Nick Reid

Birmingham's world famous Robert the Allotment Cat has died, ITV Central can confirm.

The feline spearheaded a campaign to save Walsall Road allotments back in 2019.

Betty Farruggia, friend of Robert, told ITV Central this afternoon that Robert was killed after being attacked by a dog.

Paying tribute to Robert, she said: "Robert was a stray who turned up exactly five years ago.

"To begin with, he was very nervous and wouldn't come near me. He quickly started to feel at home and became the most friendly cat imaginable.

"He made friends with complete strangers, whether they liked cats or not.

"He tweeted to his 40k followers on Twitter every morning, some of them even came to the allotments to visit him.

Robert the allotment cat

"His first book was published recently, the second one will be published soon.

"He even liked dogs, which was his downfall in the end because he was killed by a dog at the allotments. We will never forget Robert, the allotment cat."

The Walsall Road allotments in Perry Barr sit in the shadow of the new Alexander Stadium.

They had been under threat in 2019, but were saved after a campaign spearheaded by Robert.

Robert's allotment exploits are followed by almost 40,000 followers on Twitter.

And Betty, who takes most of the pictures for his feed, described the support Robert received as "incredible".

ITV Central's Sameena Ali-Khan with Robert

People from more than 20 countries around the world are represented on the allotment site and Robert would spend his days getting to know them as well as other cats who visit the site.

Back in November 2021, hundreds of people from around the world came together to pay the medical bill for Robert when he was taken to the vet with two ulcers in his eye.

More than £10,000 was raised to pay for treatment and the extra cash raised went towards the vet fund for the many other cats that live at the allotments.

Crops and vegetables have been grown on the site since the early twentieth century.

The site is owned by Birmingham City Council and is managed by a committee of unpaid volunteers.