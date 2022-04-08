Second teenager charged over murder of 53-year-old Ian Kirwan in Redditch

A fifteen year old boy has been charged with murdering a 53-year-old man outside an ASDA in Worcestershire.

Ian Kirwan was working as a software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover when he was stabbed outside the supermarket in Redditch on the 8th of March.

The teenager is the second person to be charged over the murder, with a fourteen year old boy having already appeared at Worcester Crown Court.

Ten further youths had previously been arrested in connection to the death. Three have been released on bail and seven released with no further action.

In a statement issued a week after his death, relatives of Mr Kirwan paid tribute to him as “the warmest, kindest man” who loved his family and friends dearly.