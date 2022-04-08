Two men left with face injuries after Ladywood petrol station shooting

Two men were shot at a petrol station in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning.

The two men who are 18 and 20, were sat in a car at the junction of Gillot Road and Icknield Road in Ladywood at 12:30am, when gunmen opened fire on them.

They both suffered serious facial injuries which are not said to be life-threatening.

The scene was then sealed off while police conducted their enquiries, but has since reopened.

Police are now searching through CCTV to try and identify the gunmen and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them directly. A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We're carrying out CCTV enquiries as we seek to establish who was involved."We know there were people in the area at the time and we'd ask them to contact us with information.

This can be done via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 61 of 8/4/22."A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service: "We were called at 00.36 to reports of an incident on Icknield Port Road in Birmingham.

Prior to our arrival, we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”