West Midlands Metro passenger services expected to return by end of May

Metro passenger services in the West Midlands are expected to resume in May after restoration works have been "progressing well".

Midland Metro Limited has issued an update on the works that have been taking place, saying a detailed assessment of the tram fleet has now been completed.

Bosses say a schedule of works has begun to replace cracked body panels that will enable trams to return to service as quickly as possible.

The team says panels have been required to be replaced rather than repairing the existing ones to ensure "the future reliability and robustness of the service".

To help the impact of service suspension this weekend, further buses will operate for fans attending the West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City match at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Metro Limited said:

"While works are well underway at the Wednesbury depot, further steps are being taken to accelerate the repair programme, including securing additional ‘off site’ workshop facilities.

"Further details of where trams may be sent for repairs will be confirmed in due course.

"In the meantime, we have also brought in additional engineers from across the UK and overseas that have the necessary skills to carry out these specialist panel replacements."

This week has also seen another new tram being cleared for operational service after successfully completing a thorough testing and commissioning programme.

The spokesperson said: "Our new tram fleet continues to be tested and will be running through the network to ensure they are ready for when the service recommences.

"Once again, we would like to apologise for the ongoing inconvenience and share the frustration of our customers at this suspension in services."