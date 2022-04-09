Man arrested after car crashes into the side of house in Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

Pictures from SnapperSK

A man has been arrested after car crashed in to the side of a house in Birmingham.

It happened just after 11am on Friday (April 8) morning on Canberra Gardens in Shard End.

Police say the homeowners were not in the property at the time of the crash and the car had been taken without the owner’s consent earlier that day.

The driver had left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

But a 25-year-old man was later arrested but has since been released under investigation for aggravated vehicle taking.Fortunately no one was injured when the car hit the house, but there was significant damage.