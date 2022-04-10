Snibston colliery reopens to the public for the first time in seven years

Play Brightcove video

Snibston Colliery in Leicestershire has reopened to the public for the time in seven years

The site in Coalville was closed by the county council so it could be regenerated but its opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

The colliery has a rich history as the digging out of the pits were lead by the father of railways George Stephenson in the 1830s.

A rare survivor of a 1960s to 1980s period coal mine, Snibston Colliery is recognised as a historic monument by Historic England.

Its pitheads and associated buildings are also listed by the organisation, protecting the iconic structures from removal.

Secretary of Snibston Heritage Trust, Stuart Warburton says the site say it's important the colliery is retained for the community.

During improvement work of the site, the two headstocks at the Snibston Discovery Park have been blasted and repainted.

Tours of the colliery are currently being hosted by the Snibston Heritage Trust in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council.

As part of the Heritage Trust's 'A Miner's Story' exhibition there will be a wealth of mining stories and histories, as well as displays from the likes of the Whitwick Historical Group, Whitwick Colliery Disaster Memorial Project and Coalville Heritage Society.

One the day's most anticipated events will be the chance to talk to former miners about the machinery they used underground in a mine simulation display.

This will see former miners guide the public around the colliery surface buildings and tell the story of how the pit operated during the 1970s and 1980s.

