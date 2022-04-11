A man has died after his van burst into flames outside a police and fire station near Gloucestershire.

The driver was seen pulling into the car park of the Bromsgrove station, on Slideslow Drive around 7.30am on Sunday morning, shortly before his vehicle caught fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.Parts of Slideslow Drive were closed following the incident, but have now been reopened.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lougher from West Mercia Police said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time."

"We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the public."

West Mercia Police are working with the fire service to investigate the van fire, and force has appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Lougher said, "Investigations to establish what happened this morning are now underway, and we would encourage anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident to contact police."

They ask that anyone who was in the area at the time who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 151i of April 10, 2022.