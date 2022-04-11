Play Brightcove video

One of the world's most famous singer songwriters, Ed Sheeran, spent his Sunday evening at The Roost in Small Health, Birmingham, singing and pulling pints with locals.

He arrived at the pub with his friend, Small Heath rapper Jaykae, and after a few pints, he played pool with the locals and led them in a singalong of dancehall jam No Games by Serani.

Ian Connor, who runs the pub in Birmingham said: "When we were at Bordesley Labour Club, we put all the games on when England were in Russia for the World Cup and Jaykae would come down for that. I think that's why he came to us, we've got a good relationship with him.

"Ed has done bits and pieces with Jaykae before and they're good friends.

"Jay rang and asked me what time we were open to and if he could pop by with a friend."

Ed Sheeran played pool and started singing with locals Credit: BPM Media

He added: "He didn't tell us who it was, just that he wanted us to keep it low key. Jay comes in the pub anyway, on match days and mid-week, and we get on.

"Next thing you know, he's walking in with two of his lads, and Ed Sheeran walks in behind him.

"I didn't even notice, I walked straight past him. It's only when everyone else started saying 'Ed Sheeran's in The Roost!' that I realised."

"He was absolutely sound, great to everyone, having a laugh and a joke and a game of pool with the lads.

"He was absolutely brilliant. As good as gold, really down to earth."

The famous singer stayed until last orders and closing time Credit: BPM Media

Ian said that the lads stayed in the pub until last orders and closing time, supping pints of Carling and having a good time.

"He never complained once, he didn't whinge about having a photo with anyone and he even had a go at pulling a few pints."He can't pull a pint though, I can tell you that!"