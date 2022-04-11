A farmer has told ITV News Central 500 tonnes of beetroot has been left to rot because his usual European customers are looking elsewhere.

Will Woodhall says Brexit paperwork and red tape has led many customers who live in Europe, to make purchases from other EU countries, instead of buying from the UK.

It means he could face a loss of up to £90,000.

Some of the mound of beetroot has been put to use, feeding cattle on the farm, but it's feared that the majority - which has been sitting around since last autumn- will soon only be suitable for compost.

Will Woodhall, from Woodhall growers said: "All the beetroot was destined for the European market.

"There wasn't a clear cut reason, the phrases I got were 'they don't want anymore none EU', so you assume Brexit is the main cause."

Will Woodhall says some of the beetroot will be used for compost now Credit: ITV Central

He added: "This is happening across a range of crops from what I am hearing, it's not just beetroot.

"It's a real shame and a major hit to the business."

Mr Woodhall had anticipated issues two years ago when Brexit happened and decided to grow a smaller crop, but when European countries continued to purchase from him, he chose to increase production again.

But now, he's having to figure out a new plan.

Last year was the first outside the single market and customs union, and since January 1, 2022, forms have to be completed in full before products leave the UK.