Protestors at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire dug a tunnel under a road to gain access to the site.

The tunnel was concealed by a caravan parked on the roadside, and surrounded by protestors.The Just Stop Oil group said that as police arrested members, five people remained inside the caravan working on the tunnel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire Police said 29 arrests have been made this weekend in connection with ongoing protest activity at Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

The UK-wide demonstrations have added to fuel shortage problems at the pumps for motorists.

Those taken into custody this weekend in Warwickshire were arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage, conspiracy to cause criminal damage and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

This takes the total number of arrests to 180 since protest activity began on April 1.

In a statement issued by Warwickshire Police on their website on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said: “It has been another busy weekend for the force as protestors continue to target the Kingsbury site.

"As a result of unlawful protest activity another 29 people have been arrested and taken into custody.

“This weekend’s protest activity has been contained to the Piccadilly Way area and has caused little disruption to the wider community, or to the operations of the oil terminal.

“While we will always recognise and respect the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will take action against anyone who breaks the law or causes significant impact on the local community.

“Finally I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and offer reassurance that we continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption to both the local community and the road networks, while trying to ensure Kingsbury are able to undertake their day-to-day operational activity."