A 21-year-old has climbed Mount Snowdon in a wheelchair just six months after a motorcycle crash which left him with life-changing injuries.

Jacob Smith, who now lives in Leicester, was left paralysed from the chest down after he was involved in an accident at Mallory Park.

Since the accident, he has been determined to inspire others who have suffered horrific injuries.

And thanks to a specially adapted wheelchair, and a team of close relatives and friends, he has completed his mammoth challenge to reach the peak of Wales' highest mountain.

He said: "The biggest thing for me was my family. I needed to prove to them that I can still live a full life.

"I need to prove to myself that I can still do almost everything that I would have done before."

Jacob Smith Credit: ITV Central

Jacob had five broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fractured shoulder, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

He underwent several operations at the major trauma unit in Coventry. After the crash, he moved from Birmingham to live with his family in Leicester.

That was when they came up with the idea of a fundraiser to help with the intensive physiotherapy he needs twice a week.

He said: "When I was first admitted to hospital, my family were told that I may not even make it out of hospital alive.

"They were also told that I would be in hospital for at least six-to-eight months recovering a relearning all the stuff that I knew now."

The troupe reach the peak of Mount Snowdon Credit: ITV Central

During some sections of the challenge, which took place over the weekend, the wheelchair was carried, pulled and pushed by the team - with complete strangers offering to help.

Kean Folley, friend of Jacob, said: "We would have really struggled without these guys.

"It makes you realise that there's so much good out there, so many good people, you don't even know them.

"Just happy to chip in and sweat. It's a hard walk anyway."

Jacob's father, Jamie Smith, was with him on the day of the crash and was determined to be with him at the top of the mountain.

He said: "The injuries are horrific, it is life changing but it doesn't have to be over and to show others that maybe have had that accident, there are lots of things out there."

After four-and-a-half hours, it was mission accomplished, as the troupe reached the peak of Mount Snowdon.

Jacob said: "This injury definitely wasn't the end of me. I'm really happy that we have been here today and managed to climb the mountain."

There were big smiles on the way down and the promise of more exciting challenges in the future.