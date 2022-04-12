Warning: This article contains content that readers may find distressing

A mother and her ex-partner have been convicted over the death of a three-year-old boy after he was subjected to "car-crash-like injuries".

Kemarni Watson Darby was found "lifeless" at his home on Beacon View Road in West Bromwich, West Midlands, on June 5, 2018.

His mother Alicia Watson, 30, has been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son and her partner Nathaniel Pope, 31, has been convicted of the boy's murder today (April 12).

Three-year-old Kemarni died after suffering abdominal injuries at the two-bedroom flat where the youngster lived with the couple.

Prosecutors alleged he died after a "vicious, forceful assault" which split his abdomen and caused a "massive" internal bleed.

Watson, of Raglan Road in Handsworth, and Pope, of Evans Street in Wolverhampton, were accused of subjecting the toddler to repeated "extremely painful" assaults in the months before his death.

Car-crash-like injuries

The three-year-old had what were described in court as "horrendous" car-crash-like injuries - including multiple fractures to his rib cage, and bruising all over his body.

Paramedics arrived at Stanton House in June 2018 - Kemarni's mother had called for help.

Kemarni was also subjected to abdominal trauma which caused an internal bleed that proved fatal.

Tony Badenoch QC, prosecuting, said: "Kemarni had been the subject of repeated and, in all probability, sustained assaults.

"Obviously, they would have been extremely painful and as a three-year-old he would have been in no position, given his size, to offer any form of defence."

"This is, therefore, not a case in which an accident can play any part. Pope and Watson were responsible for his care and they lived together in a small flat."

Pope and Watson both denied murder and multiple cruelty charges. They both then turned on each other in court.

Watson said of Pope - he is a "cold-hearted liar" who must have caused the injures without her knowing.

Kemarni was left with a "plethora of severe injuries" including multiple fractures to his rib cage, as well as wounds to his liver and colon.

Bruising was uncovered on his lungs, head, mouth, neck, arms, chest, abdomen, back and legs, prosecutors previously said.

The "catalogue" of injuries also included scars to the eyes, cheeks, knees and limbs.

Watson claimed case against her was 'disgustingly wrong'

Watson is said to have maintained a 'defiant and angry' stance during much of her 6 days giving evidence.

During the trial, she accused barristers of lying and dismissed the case against her as 'disgustingly wrong'.

On the fifth day of giving evidence, she suffered a nosebleed and told the jury she was mentally and physically exhausted, adding that she was "done" with giving evidence.

The 30-year-old was allowed the complete her testimony via videolink from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire and the end of her cross-examination was limited to one hour.

This was deemed reasonable by the court given the information provided about Watson's health.

During his limited questioning time, prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC asked Watson to account for 34 non-medical related external injury sites found on Kemarni's body, including some containing multiple bruises.

Asked how many of the injuries she had been aware of, Watson replied: "None. He had old scarring from accidents but nothing new as far as I knew. I didn't cause them, I didn't see them. I loved and cared for my child for three years."

The mother maintained that her son Kemarni must have been attacked by Pope when she was away from the flat, but also claimed she had no idea how he suffered broken ribs. During questioning by Pope's QC Jonas Hankin Watson spoke of being "pissed off" with some of the questions she was asked.

Watson also said she continued to live with her ex-lover for a significant amount of time following Kemarni's death before she was charged, as she did not believe the claims made about how her son had died.

Mr Badenoch put it to Watson that she had not been living with a "secretive child abuser" but acted with Pope to abuse Kemarni "for days, months and hours on end".

Watson said the Crown's case was "disgustingly wrong", but following the 65-day trial jurors unanimously convicted her of child cruelty and causing or allowing her little boy's death.

Pope and Watson were also separately convicted of two further counts of child cruelty in relation to other children. Both will be sentenced at a later date.