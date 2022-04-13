Birmingham 2022 organisers have chosen thousands of inspirational people from communities across England to be a Batonbearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay this summer.

Batonbearers have been selected in all nine regions of England.

It's part of the build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which starts on 28 July.

The baton will first arrive in London on 2 June for four-day celebration before resuming the international journey.

It will then return to England on 4 July for a 25-day tour of country before concluding at Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022.

How were the Batonbearers chosen?

8,000 nominations were submitted during public nomination campaign in January 2022.

The nominees had to hit certain criteria, including that they:

Are always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story

Have made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity

Are a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best

Have taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community

"I grew up on a council estate...I'm now someone who's representing the Midlands...It doesn't matter where you come from"

Play Brightcove video

CJ Llyod Webley from Birmingham is a champion for young people, tackling inequality and celebrating Black history. He will represent the Midlands, while carrying the Queen's Baton this summer.

He said: "I grew up on a council estate and to now be someone who is representing the Midlands by being a baton bearer, it just shows that it doesn't really matter where you've come from.

"If you've got the drive and the work ethic to support your community then great things can come your way."

Nine people who have been chosen as Commonwealth Games baton bearers met at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham today.

Baton bearers met at Alexander Stadium today

It's the same location that the Relay will end on 28 July, for the opening ceremony of the Games.

286 games will then be played over 11 days, right across the Midlands.

"Just to be selected is such an opportunity...to carry the baton for the Queen is just amazing"

Play Brightcove video

Amdani Juma from Nottingham will be the batonbearer for the East Midlands, he said: "Just to be selected is such an opportunity, that's once in life.

"It's huge to be selected, it means a lot for me, I never thought one day I'd be on such a big platform like this, and to carry the baton for the Queen is just amazing.

"This will be a massive event, the biggest event in the world, and for our region to host it, is just amazing, I can't wait."

Since October 2021, the Baton has been travelling across the entire Commonwealth, travelling through Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, where over 7,500 Batonbearers have passed the Baton between communities.

When will the Queen's Baton reach my area?