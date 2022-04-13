The former chief constable of Leicestershire Police was identified by his wife after being found dead at his home, an inquest opening has heard.

Simon Cole, 55, who died nearly two weeks after retiring from the force, was discovered at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on March 30.

An inquest opening at Leicester Coroner’s Court heard the 55-year-old’s provisional cause of death has been identified but will not be disclosed until the final inquest date.

Coroner Professor Catherine Mason said the official cause of death is subject to medical confirmation, but a post-mortem examination was carried out on April 1.

The inquest opening heard that Mr Cole’s wife Jo identified his body on the day he died.

Paying tribute after his death, she said: “Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon.

“He had a huge energy for life and everything he did was about making things better for people.

“We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here.

Simon Cole

“We were planning many exciting things for his retirement.

“We have to find strength now to live our lives without him.”

Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and was educated in Market Bosworth, Northampton, Oadby and Colchester before joining West Midlands Police on a graduate entry scheme in 1988.

He joined Hampshire Constabulary in 2003 as assistant chief constable where he led on delivering neighbourhood policing.

Leicestershire Police Headquaters

He became deputy chief constable in 2008 before returning to Leicestershire as chief constable in June 2010.

In 2014 he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours and was also made an honorary doctor of arts by De Montfort University.

Mr Cole retired from the force last month, with his last day as chief on March 18.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “desperately saddened” to hear the news of Mr Cole’s death.

Prof Mason adjourned the inquest until a date to be fixed.