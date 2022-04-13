Fire at disused Derbyshire building was 'started deliberately'

Play Brightcove video

An investigation into the cause of a fire at a building in Derbyshire has concluded that it was started deliberately.Firefighters were called to attend the fire in the disused building at 4.21pm yesterday evening in Lows Lane, Stanton-by-Dale.

At the height of the fire, crews from Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ashbourne and Nottinghamshire’s Highfields, London Road and Stapleford were in attendance.

Firefighters at the scene in Derbyshire. Credit: ITV News Central

They were supported by an aerial ladder platform, command unit and water carrier.The operation was eventually scaled down to two fire engines at around 11pm, with the final crews leaving the scene just after 6am this morning (Wednesday, April 13).

Firefighters from Ilkeston returned this morning to carry out a re-inspection to check for any "hot spots".Lows Lane was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze but it has now reopened.