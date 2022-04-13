Warning: This article contains content that readers may find distressing

There were no identified safeguarding concerns regarding Kemarni Warson Darby prior to his death in 2018, and there was no children’s social care involvement with him, Sandwell Children's Safeguarding Partnership have said.

However on the day of his death, the three-year-old visited a nurse while members of his family and staff at his nursery had raised concerns with the mother about his injuries - which were dismissed, saying he was a lively child.

A serious safeguarding review into the death of Kemarni Watson Darby is expected soon.

What happened to Kemarni Watson Darby?

On 5 June 2018, Kemarni Watson Darby was found "lifeless" at his home on Beacon View Road in West Bromwich, West Midlands.

The three-year-old died after suffering abdominal injuries.

Some of the toddlers injuries were described in court as "horrendous" car-crash-like injuries - including multiple fractures to his rib cage, and bruising all over his body.

His mother Alicia Watson, 30, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son, and her partner Nathaniel Pope, 31, was convicted of his murder.

Alicia Watson, 30 and Nathaniel Pope, 31 Credit: West Midlands Police

Lesley Hagger, Chair of the Sandwell Children’s Safeguarding Partnership, said: "This is a deeply upsetting case. Kemarni was a victim of horrifying abuse.

"He was ultimately murdered while in the care of people he should have been able to trust to protect him.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved Kemarni.

"As a partnership, we continuously review how agencies work together to protect children and support families.

Kemarni

"Following Kemarni’s death, an independent review was commissioned, in line with the national Working Together 2015 guidance by the then Sandwell Safeguarding Children Board.

"The review looked carefully at the role of any services that Kemarni and his family had contact with and shared learning with professionals and agencies.

"But it’s vital that sad cases like these are thoroughly looked at and, where there are areas for improvement, that any necessary changes are made.

"The review report will now be updated to reflect the conclusion of the criminal proceedings and we will look to publish it as soon as possible."