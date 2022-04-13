Man admits killing art teacher wife in Littleover

A Derby man has admitted killing his art teacher wife in Littleover.

Conrad Iyayi, 44, appeared at Derby Crown Court via videolink from HMP Nottingham and pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murdering his wife, Kathryn Jane Harris.

However, the prosecution said those pleas were not acceptable to the crown and a trial on the more serious charge will still go ahead in the summer.

Iyayi spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas at the short hearing today (13 April).

Judge Nirmal Shant QC, Honorary Recorder of Derby, said: "What's the basis of plea?"

Rhodri James, his barrister, replied: "Diminished responsibility, your honour."

His late wife, who was known locally as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her home in Oak Crescent in Littleover shortly after 7 o'clock on the morning on February 6.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: BPM

The mother-of-three was described as "loving, compassionate, forgiving, loyal and creative" by her children Alexa, 28, Phoebe, 23 and Theo, 11.

Her children released a joint tribute on 1 March, what would have been Ms Harris' 53rd birthday. It read: "She was an advocate for young people and believed in everyone's potential, always encouraging them to be their best selves. She was incredibly supportive, efficient and she dedicated her life to her children."

"Our most fond memories with our mother often involve travelling the world with her notably Thailand, Jamaica and Morocco, visiting a gallery or theatre, or exploring different cities. The loss of our mother is the most sudden and tragic event we will experience in our lives.

"Although a victim in this circumstance, our mother was not a victim in life. Katy was a fearless woman, she spoke her mind and stood up for herself and others. The pain that we feel now that our mother has been taken from us is indescribable, however, we will move forward as a family with the spirit of our mum with us forever."

Ms Harris had worked at St Clare's School in Mickleover, a community special needs school, until her death.

In a statement released at the time of Ms Harris' death, the headteacher at the school, Laura Russell said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this terrible news and our thoughts and prayers are with Katy’s friends and family at this awful time."

"Katy was a big part of the St Clare’s family and made a real difference to the students she taught" she added.

Iyayi, of Oak Crescent, Littleover, was remanded into custody and is due to next appear for a pre-trial review on July 15.

At an earlier hearing, a provisional trial date was set as August 3.