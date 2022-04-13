A couple have been jailed after stabbing a man seven times at a bus stop in Mansfield.

John Lambert, 41, and Raella Parkinson, 42, attacked the man after crossing paths with him near Jubilee Way South on 28 July 2021.

The man initially thought he was being repeatedly punched and didn’t realise at first that he had been stabbed.

The pair stabbed him seven times, in the abdomen, back and leg, before leaving him lying on the ground.

The 40-year-old victim was then taken to a nearby house, where his friends realised that he had been stabbed and began first aid.

He was later rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

John Lambert was jailed for 8 years Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Lambert and Parkinson were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 November 2021.

Neither entered a plea or gave evidence at the trial.

Lambert and Parkinson, both of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (12 April 2022).

Lambert was jailed for eight years, while Parkinson was handed a prison sentence of five years and six months.

Raella Parkinson was jailed for 5 years and 6 months Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Constable Greg Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lambert and Parkinson worked together to carry out a frenzied attack that left a man in hospital with seven stab wounds.

“It is only down to sheer luck that the victim wasn’t left with life-threatening injuries following this violent assault.

“I’d like to praise those people who came to the man’s aid following the attack and began administering treatment before paramedics could arrive.

“By comparison, the actions of Lambert and Parkinson that night were absolutely appalling and there is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our society.

“We hope that the sentences handed out to them will serve as a strong warning to everyone that we will never tolerate incidents of knife crime and will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice.

“As a force, we have two dedicated knife crime teams who proactively target knife carriers and who are working constantly to reduce violence and prevent incidents from happening in the first place.

“We are absolutely committed to protecting the public and making our communities as safe as possible by taking dangerous individuals and weapons off our streets.”