Tributes have been paid to two pilots after their plane crashed over the English Channel.

Lee Rogers and Brian Statham, who had 20 years of flying experience between them, were traveling from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield in Warwickshire to Le Tourquet in France on Saturday morning (April 2nd) when the plane lost contact before crashing into the English Channel.

The French and English coastguard searched for more than two days for any sign of wreckage, bodies or clues to help and figure out what happened to the two pilots.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is now carrying out an investigation into the crash.

Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield to Le Tourquet in France Credit: BPM Media

Lee Rogers' family said: "Despite intensive British and French search and rescue operations, the search was called off in the evening of Sunday. Therefore, we have no choice but to assume Lee has passed on.

"Anybody who knew Lee will testify to a larger-than-life character who lived life to the full, a man with a big heart and limitless generosity. A skilled and enthusiastic pilot, a lover of all manner of fast and loud machines, which also included a newfound love of yachting.

Lee Rogers Credit: BPM Media

"But first and foremost, Lee was a family man. Ellie, Lee’s daughter, and the apple of his eye was his greatest joy. Lee had a daily tale to tell of his little girl, another larger-than-life character who reflects her parents in all the best ways."

Brian Statham's family said: "At this point, the families would like to thank the French and English coastguards for their time, hard work and dedication out at sea working tirelessly to try and find any evidence, wreckage or clues as to what may have happened. On Thursday, April 7, Brian’s flight bag from the plane was found and handed in kindly by a tourist on the beach at Le Touquet. This has been vital evidence to help us understand what happened on their last flight.

Brian Statham Credit: BPM Media

"We are deeply thankful for this kind and helpful act. We, the families of the missing pilots would now like to ask for help. If you live on the northern coast of France or the southern coast of England and like to spend time at the beach, or near the English Channel please be vigilant for any form of aircraft debris, clothes and personal items.

"If you see anything, please pick it up and hand it into the local authorities. In both pictures, Brian is wearing some of the clothes he had on his final flight. Your help in this, could provide comfort and closure for the families and allow us to start the grieving process. As of this week, our loved ones are missing and we are unable to even consider a funeral."