A man has been arrested after 'deliberately' striking another man from behind when driving his car.

Police were called to Meden Way, Retford, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday (12 April 2022).

It has been reported the driver then got out of the BMW, picked up a brick from a garden and used it to attack the victim.

He then drove off, but was quickly traced to an address in Albert Road, Retford, where officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is a worrying incident and it is extremely fortunate the victim was not more seriously hurt.

"Officers were quick to respond and did well to swiftly track down a suspect and make an arrest.

"We treat reports such as this extremely seriously and investigation to establish the circumstances behind this incident is ongoing.

"We believe the two people involved are known to each other and would like to reassure residents that we are satisfied there is no wider threat to the local community."