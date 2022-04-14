A "much-loved and respected member of her community" is how an 83-year-old great-grandma will be remembered after she died following an arson attack at her home.

Peggy Wright died and her son was seriously injured - in their home in Lapworth Grove, Birmingham - when Mark O’Brien poured petrol through the letterbox and lit it, in April last year.

She was asleep at the time, was trapped in a bedroom and with no clear escape route, her son had to make the difficult decision to help her escape via a bedroom window.

West Midlands Police said emergency services found them both with serious injuries and burns having jumped from the window. Later that day Peggy sadly died from her injuries.

At Birmingham Crown Court on January 21, O’Brien, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, arson with intent to endanger life and grievous bodily harm.

On April 13, He was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years.

A tribute from Peggy's family, which has been issued by West Midlands Police, says the death has created a "void that can never be filled".

The tribute reads: "Peggy was a much-loved and respected member of her local community over a period of many years.

"A mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was devoted to her family but always had time to show compassion and understanding to others.

"Her loss following the sudden and devastating events has left her loved ones and many friends beyond grief, in a state of bewilderment and has created a void in her family that can never be filled.

"The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation for the many good wishes and messages of support, but would respectfully request some privacy at this sad and most difficult time."

Officers said that at 9.30am on Sunday, April 18, last year, O’Brien poured petrol through the letterbox of their home.

Mark O'Brien Credit: West Midlands Police

Police said he lit the petrol and the fire took hold very quickly at the entrance to the house and the foot of the stairs.

After setting the fire, police said O’Brien fled the area.

Later on the same day, O’Brien called police and confessed to starting the fire because he was angry. He was arrested outside the Bullring.

O'Brien is currently being held in a secure mental health facility and will only be transferred to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence if he is deemed well enough.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Martin, said: “This is a tragic case and O’Brien’s actions have destroyed a completely innocent family.

“Peggy was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who had lived in this area for much of her life and was known and well loved by all who knew her.

“Both her son, who was seriously injured and continues to recover from his injuries, and her daughter are having to come to terms with the loss of their mum in such distressing circumstances.

“My thoughts are with the entire family.

"I hope this sentence and the fact that O’Brien will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life brings some comfort to Peggy’s family.”