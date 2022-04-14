Groups in Derbyshire are being encouraged to apply for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee grants.

Derbyshire County Council says each of their 64 councillors have been given an additional £1,500 Platinum Fund, which local groups can apply for to go towards community events.

This is extra to the usual £3,860 that councillors receive.

Derbyshire County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: "Last year we doubled the amount councillors could spend in their areas to help and support communities with their efforts during the pandemic and this year we’ve added to their amounts again with the extra Platinum Fund.

"We see this as a really positive way of supporting all our councillors to help their communities."

The Queen acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old. Credit: PA

Mr Lewis adds: "I’m sure local groups will have lots of ideas as to how they can put extra funding towards Jubilee celebrations and events in their area."

His comments come just a week after plans for the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were been announced in Birmingham.

Revellers will be treated to four days of free live music and other entertainment as part of plans to commemorate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Music, other entertainments and food stalls will be held in the cities Victoria Square.

The celebrations will kick off on June 2nd, with a DJ and street entertainment followed by two hours of to-be-confirmed live music.

Beacons will be lit after 8PM, along with hundreds of others across the country.