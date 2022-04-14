Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage released by Derbyshire Police shows the late night raid in Alvaston

A grandfather has been jailed for six-and-a-half-years for a masked armed robbery in Derby, where he pushed over a lone shop keeper and then hit him with the blunt end of a weapon.

Karl Baker, 54, was arrested five days later and the victim's DNA was found on his coat. He pleaded guilty to robbery.

He also pleaded guilty to unrelated offences of theft of possession of an offensive weapon, which involved him stealing from shops in Alvaston.

In one case, he threatened to stab a member of the public who shouted "stop thief" as he ran from one of the shops. He was sentenced to six-and-a-half-years.

The victim said this was the first time in eight years working at the Gulf petrol station in Raynesway that anything like this had ever happened to him.

Karl Baker Credit: BPM Media

Baker, of London Road, Alvaston, thanked the judge for his 'leniency' in sentencing.

Judge Shaun Smith QC said: "That man must have been terrified about what you were going to do with him with that weapon you had in your hand.

"It was late at night and he alone and serving the public and that was an easy target for someone like you."You were wearing a disguise to stop you being identified on both the CCTV and by the man you attacked.

"You have a dreadful criminal record including entering people's houses, shops and for robberies."

The robbery happened shortly after midnight on August 16, last year.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, said: "He had his hood up and had a mask over his face to protect his identity."He came to the private side of the counter where the cigarettes are kept and pushed the victim back.

"The defendant then lunged towards him and he ended up on top of him on the floor where they were grappling."He had in his hand what was described as a screwdriver but was, in fact, an electrical faulty finder which he used the butt of to strike the victim to his face."