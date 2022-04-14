A woman from Warwickshire has described how a near four year wait for NHS care has impacted 'every aspect' of her life.

Jo Goulding, who has lived with rheumatoid arthritis since she was seven, has been waiting for several surgeries since summer 2018.

She says it's had a 'huge impact' on her family and her physical health has deteriorated.

She has been waiting since 2018 for two elbow replacements and since 2019 for a shoulder replacement.

The civil engineer had both her hips replaced when she was 22, but recently she had her left one re-replaced, because the artificial joint was causing severe pain and restricting mobility.

At the start of 2020, she was placed on a waiting list to replace the artificial hip, but it took over two years for the operation to happen.

The wait has resulted in Jo needing even more surgery, due to the artificial hip causing problems to her pelvis.

Jo Goulding said: “The pain was eating me up from the inside out, nothing took the pain away, and the limitations in my life have been soul destroying.

"The most upsetting thing is that it’s not just my life, but my family’s lives too, which have been affected.

“My husband has been under so much pressure trying to work, keep the house going, and be my carer all at once.

“It was agonising to do even the simplest things, like hug my children, cook them a meal, or go for a family walk.

“I eventually stopped being able to walk around the house, so we had to re-mortgage and adapt our home.

“It has affected every aspect of my life: getting dressed; having to change the clothes that you wear so that they’re things that you can put on yourself; not being able to put your own shoes on; personal care; looking after the home; it affects work; your confidence; being able to socialise with friends."

In England some 6.1 million people are waiting for hospital care, including more than 23,000 who have been waiting for more than two years.

She added: “I completely understand why this is happening.

“The NHS is stretched beyond belief and is at breaking point.

“It must be as soul destroying for the staff as it is for us, the people who are waiting in pain."