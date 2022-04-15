A mother and her five kittens have been rescued after a cat gave birth in the conservatory gutters at a house in Birmingham.

The homeowners alerted the RSPCA after hearing a noise coming from outside their bedroom window in Bucklands End Lane on Tuesday April 12.

They soon realised a stray cat was struggling to give birth in the conservatory guttering and managed to massage some warmth into the newborns while they waited for the animal charity to attend.

Inspector Adam Bailey cradles one of the newborn kittens Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Adam Bailey said: “The mum cat had decided to give birth to her five kittens in the conservatory guttering of the property and with heavy rain due to set in we knew we had to get to them fast!

“Alongside Fire and Rescue, I managed to get up onto the roof of the conservatory and slowly but surely contain the mother using a reach and rescue pole and then pick up each kitten and bring them to safety.

“The cat is called Storm and was microchipped but it appears as though the details are out-of-date as we have been unable to get hold of an owner.”

Storm and her kittens are now being looked after by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

Storm who is a three-year-old tabby and white cat and her five newborn kittens are now in the care of the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Centre.

The kittens have been named Rain, Thunder, Misty, Foggy and Hail.