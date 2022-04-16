People evacuated from high rise flats following severe fire in Coventry

People are being evacuated from a high rise block of flats following a severe fire.

West Midlands Fire Service says the fire was on the 15th floor of the 16 storey Nauls Mill House building.

Emergency services were called to Middleborough Road in the Coundon area of the city just before 9pm.

Around 75 firefighters are in attendance and 15 pumps are being used.

Seventeen response vehicles attended, including 13 fire engines. A hydraulic aerial platform was also sent to the scene.

Fire crews were sent from several fire stations in Coventry, Solihull and Birmingham.

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the local authority also attended.

The fire service has told ITV News Central that some people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

As of 10.45pm, three adults and a child had been led to safety by firefighters from the 16th floor. They were given specialist fire escape hoods to wear as crews led them to safety.