Police searching for a missing 21-year-old in Shropshire say they have recovered a body from the River Severn. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen in the town almost three weeks ago on the 27 March, following a night out with friends.

He was reported to be seen around 2:30am after leaving Albert's Shed on Barker Street and then is thought to have headed to the Kingsland area of the town.

He was last seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Nathan was last seen in the town on Sunday 27 March. Credit: ITV Central

West Mercia Police say a body was recovered from the River Severn on Friday (15 April). It said that formal identification has yet to take place but Nathan’s family have been informed.

Nathan's family and friends along with those from the local community have spent the past three weeks carrying out public searches in a bid to help police trace him.

A statement on the Help Find Missing Nathan Fleetwood social media group said today: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to break the news that Nathan has sadly been found in the river under the Greyfriars Bridge earlier this afternoon."

The post continued: "We just want to take this time to thank every single person from the first 24 hours up until today. I would be here for a very long time if I thanked each one of you separately but with the biggest heart, I know his family, Shayla and I, are incredibly thankful and grateful for all the support and help we have been given throughout the past two weeks and five days.

Nathan's family and friends pulled together and have been searching for him since he went missing. Credit: ITV Central/West Mercia Police

"The progress we made as you all know is out of this world and it wasn’t for no reason at all. If this has taught you anything it is that we can all pull together as a community, plus everyone outside of that circle and help when family or anyone is in need and that the world can be a kind and better place. Please don’t ever take your loved ones for granted, you don’t know what is ever around the corner.

"Please do not ask questions, send hundreds of messages, everything is still very fresh and raw plus emotions are running incredibly high. Nathan I just want you to know from the bottom of my heart, we all love you so much and did everything we possibly could to get you home safe.

"Your mum and dad are now classed as my family and I promise to take care of Hannah and see her fulfil her potential of being the amazing, bright and beautiful young lady she is. You have taught me so many things in life that have made me realise whatever you want it is possible to get with time, hard work and dedication I just wish I could thank you personally to your face one last time.

"I love you mate forever and always this is something I will continue to do and help other people because you gave me that strength and determination I never thought I had. This is my little personal message to you and if I didn’t write it I wouldn’t be able to stop crying. Fly high my friend until we meet again, lots of love."

An accompanying message from the family said: "Us as a family need time, some space on trying to come to terms with our loss. Everyone that has helped, kind words given, amazing support that has been there will forever be eternally grateful too each and everyone one of you."