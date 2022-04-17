A teenage Black Country boxer has died following a car crash near Birmingham.

Ali Tazeem, 18, was dubbed 'the next Amir Khan' and today the boxing world is in mourning following his death.

The Wolverhampton born athlete was part of Walsall's Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy and has spent the past week training with Floyd Mayweather Senior. He was tipped as a one to watch, winning 15 international gold medals.

Sam Jones, Head Of Talent Relations at Probellum, which signed Ali Tazeem, tweeted: "This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18. I can’t believe it I can’t even process it properly.

Tazeem had met Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan, who said: "He will be the next me and make history".

Boxing promotors were quick to pick up on the youngster's talent, lightening quick reflexes and defensive capabilities.

His record as an amateur includes 45 successes and he had won medals at events including the Monkstown Box Cup.

Today tributes flooded in for the rising star and condolences to his family, including his dad Dr Tee.