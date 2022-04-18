An eight-year-old girl from Birmingham was rushed to hospital this Bank Holiday weekend after being bitten by a venomous snake while on an Easter picnic.

The girl's hand swelled after the adder attack which took place at Kinver Edge, on the border of Worcestershire, Staffordshire and Black Country on Saturday April 16.

The youngster needed an intravenous infusion of anti-venom serum while bring treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital, where she remained over the weekend for observation as a precaution.

Her dad David Rathbone said: "She had been alerted to the snake's presence by one of our party, and being a plucky girl, she investigated the striking-looking reptile with her finger.

"Unusually, the snake did not retreat but stuck at her finger.

"She gave out a 'yelp', at which point I grabbed her hand and sucked hard at the wound on the tip of her index finger.

"The snake still did not retreat. The snake also struck at my hand forcing me to whip my hand out of range.

"She then complained of pain and swelling, so we jumped into my car to Kidderminster Hospital as the swelling to her fingers rapidly increased.

"About 15-minutes later at the minor injuries unit her whole hand had begun to swell.

The youngster's finger and hand started swelling after the adder bite at a picnic. Credit: BPM Media

"The staff acted swiftly, binding her hand and lower arm. Then they took the decision to whisk us under blue lights to Birmingham Children's Hospital where serum was stored.

"She was taken into the resuscitation unit. She was in fine spirits throughout, being a very brave girl, until she received an intravenous infusion of anti-venom serum, which made her quite ill as it's a strong drug.

"After a tetanus jab, she was kept under close observation. A second intravenous infusion was administered at about 1am today.

"She is now feeling fine, if not a little fed up at missing out on a planned Easter egg hunt, while she remains under observation.

Mr Rathbone added: "This is very rare event, and the snake's behaviour quite bizarre, perhaps triggered by the sudden change in weather to this warm spell.

"I hope this alerts walkers using similar bracken heathlands."