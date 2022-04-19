In just one month, nearly 300 weapons have been handed into a knife amnesty box in Worcester.

It's something West Mercia Police is branding a 'stark reality of the society we currently live in'.

They've been placed in a box next to the Knife Angel, the national monument against violence and aggression, which has been in the city for the past month, to help spread a message of hope for social change.

What is the Knife Angel?

The 27ft-tall statue was created from over 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by 43 UK police forces.

It was designed by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

The aim is to raise awareness of the impact of violence and aggression.

Inspector Tanya Beckett of West Mercia Police said: “The Knife Angel has helped take a significant number of weapons off our streets and we will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.

“Education is a hugely important factor in reducing knife crime and we want everyone to be aware of just how dangerous carrying a knife is.”

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "As commissioner, I am committed to playing my part in a societal change towards knife crime. We all know the devastating impact knives can have on individuals and communities, the fact almost 300 weapons were surrendered to the amnesty box is the stark reality of the society we currently live in.

"The iconicity of the Knife Angel and having hosted it in Worcester City Centre will have been a visual reminder to all of this awful culture. The workshops hosted alongside the visit of the statue will have helped to spread the message and encourage safer communities among all generations across West Mercia."