The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the biggest operation in West Midlands police history, the force has said.

More than 3,000 officers from the force and others around the country will deploy during the games, between the 28th of July and 7th of August.

This will include drone operators and firearms officers, as well as regular police to help deal with the thousands of people who are expected to descend on the city for the games.

Last tickets to go on sale

Today is also the day the last tickets for the games go on sale, just 100 days before they kick off in July.

Over a million have already been sold for the event, which will feature athletes from 48 different countries competing across 20 different sports.

Seats are available for every sport, with women's cricket, beach volleyball, and E-sports among the new events open to competition.

Birmingham 2022: Who's been chosen to carry the baton during the Queen's Baton Relay in England?

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games volunteer uniforms unveiled

Groups claim Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 'needs to be more engaging'