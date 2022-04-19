Coventry tower block fire response criticised after Grenfell

Play Brightcove video

Lewis Warner spoke to one woman who has been told she'll be in a hotel for at least another two nights - with just the clothes she's wearing.

More than 100 people have spent a third day out of their homes after a fire broke out on the 15th floor of a 16 storey tower block in Coventry.

75 fire fighters tackled the blaze in 13 fire engines when it broke out on Saturday evening at Nauls Mill House in the Coundon area of the city.

Residents told ITV News Central they were left standing in the cold for hours with no-where to go, and that there should have been a plan in place.

One man who didn't want to be identified said, "They've handled it wrong, totally wrong, after big fires like Grenfell, there should have been a plan."

"If a fire breaks out in a tower block, open a library straight away, get people off the street, get kids off the street, there were kids left in cars, left standing out in the freezing cold, they're the ones I feel sorry for, it really hits home, it shouldn't be like that."

"They should do something as a housing association, there should be something in place, there was nothing offered to anyone on the Saturday night.

Today the housing association responsible for the tower block had engineers on site trying to fix the power so that residents can return.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the fire but it took four hours to put out.

An investigation is underway into how the fire started and work to refurbish the damaged flats will start soon.