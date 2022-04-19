Travellers passing through Birmingham Airport are describing security queues as 'nerve wracking'.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, 150,000 people used the airport.

One passenger, who waited around an hour, said: "It was a bit nerve wracking, but to be fair, the line kept moving and they did pull passengers out as their flight neared."

Another passenger said it took her 90 minutes to clear security: "It was really busy. The busiest I've seen it.

"I'd advise buying a fast pass if people can afford one, or are running late.

"The airport crew were calling people forwards for flights that were due to close."

Birmingham Airport this morning Credit: Kerry Gough

When asked, Birmingham Airport said a 'handful' of people did miss their flights over the weekend, but couldn't confirm if it was due to delays getting through security, saying there are a 'whole variety' of reasons why people may have not made their flight.

They continued: "It was very busy. Queues were longer than normal but always managed, orderly and moving.

"We thank customers for their patience and understanding. Once people cleared our boarding pass gate, wait times for security ranged from 15 minutes to just over half an hour."

The coronavirus pandemic led to the aviation industry 'switching off', with 43% of staff at the airport made redundant.

However, the government lifted travel restrictions in February 2022.

Birmingham Airport say they started a recruitment drive in November 2021, as they anticipated the industry would get back on its feet; they are now training new security officers who will be on duty soon.