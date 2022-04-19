Noisy ducklings rescued by fire service from roof of bank

Play Brightcove video

A family of eight baby ducklings have been rescued after becoming trapped on the roof of a bank.

A crew from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service based at Wyre Forest were called out to the bank in Kidderminster at 10am this morning.

A spokesperson said it appeared their parents had chosen to build a nest on top of the three storey building, which meant as they grew, they became stuck there - a long way from the water!

The fire service used a 13.5 metre ladder to get up on the roof and bring them down to be reunited with their parents - and to get started on swimming lessons!