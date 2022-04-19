West Midlands Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of a one-year-old baby in Birmingham.

They were called to reports of a baby boy in cardiac arrest on Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday night (16 April).

Police were called to a property on Laxey Road, Birmingham Credit: SnapperSK

The baby was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.A 25-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been bailed while enquiries continue.