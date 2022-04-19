Play Brightcove video

Ravneet Nandra explores the finished Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which took 1.2 million gallons of water to fill, and more than 190,000 tiles to build.

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick has been completed with 100 days to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway.

It's the only brand-new venue for the Games this summer and will host eleven days of swimming and diving.

Swimming and para swimming take place from 29 July to 3 August, and the diving is from 4 August to 8 August.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds visited the centre today and said it was amazing to see the finished article, and described it as a proud moment which made the Games seem real.

Ellie Simmonds visited the Aquatics Centre today Credit: PA

A 50m Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 25m diving pool and a community swimming pool.

1.2million gallons of water - the pools took two weeks to fill

190,000 tiles

66 medal events - more than any other venue

5,000 seats

Sandwell Aquatics Centre plans

On 30 April there will be a community swimming gala at the centre, and then from 20 May to 22 May, Birmingham 2022 will stage a series of test events including swimming and diving training sessions, and a swimming competition where tickets will be allocated to local residents.

More than one million tickets have already been sold and more tickets went on sale today for the Commonwealth Games which begin on Thursday, July 28 and run until Monday, August 8.

Birmingham was announced as host city on December 21, 2017, marking England's third time hosting the Games, after Manchester in 2002 and London in 1934.

The venues being used include Coventry, Solihull, Royal Leamington Spa, Cannock Chase Forest, Royal Sutton Coldfield and Wolverhampton.