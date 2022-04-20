Eviction order for much loved gnome followed by hundreds on social media

A Nottinghamshire gnome, described as a 'much loved' resident, has been moved from his tiny tree stump in West Bridgford.

Geraldine Ellis created the home for 'Amazon the gnome' five years ago after decorating a tree stump on the pavement opposite her home with lights for Christmas.

Throughout the years, Mrs Ellis has decorated the spot for various sporting events and special occasions.

Mrs Ellis and Amazon the gnome Credit: Nottinghamshire County Council

The gnome has hundreds of followers on social media, where Mrs Ellis posts updates about his latest decorations.

Now, he'll be moved from his famous spot, due to pavement resurfacing work by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Mrs Ellie said: "It all started when we bought a gnome from Amazon and used the trunk outside our house as his home.

"Everybody loves him around here. He's a bit of fun and I know he brings a smile to people's faces.

"I am disappointed that he will have to move because I know people passing love to stop and look at him.

"It will be the end of Amazon on the public highway because the whole point is his little home.

"I would rather have just left him there on the pavement but if they put a new tree in his place, that will be nice for the environment."

She added that Amazon has had a "horrid time" after previously being vandalised and reversed into by a car.

The council says it will plant a new tree in the same spot after works are finished, but for now, Mrs Ellis said she will move the gnome into a new home in her garden.

Councillor John Ogle, Vice Chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee, said:"Nottinghamshire County Council recently agreed our new Highways Improvement Plan which builds on recommendations from our cross-party Highways Review Panel.

"One of the recommendations is to prioritise repairs on local roads and footways to make them better for residents, and the pavement resurfacing works on this street in West Bridgford are a great example of how we are making these recommendations a reality.

"The works include the removal of a tree pit that the gnome currently calls home, so he will need to be relocated to make sure that our teams can access all areas of the pavement.

"There are however plans to plant a new tree in October, in place of the one which will be removed, to coincide with tree planting season.

"In the meantime, we wish the gnome well in his new home and thank the local resident for taking good care of him during these works. We're delighted to say that no gnomes will be harmed during the resurfacing of this road!"