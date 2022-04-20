The shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup, which knocked England out of the competition, is expected to bring in more than £4 million at auction.

The Argentinian player was known by many as the greatest of all time after he scored a hand goal and the “goal of the century” when he dribbled past a host of England players to score against goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

After the first goal Maradona was quoted saying he made it with, “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”

The match is globally renowned as one of the most iconic moments in the history of football.

Nottingham Forest hero, Steve Hodge, who had unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona during the game, swapped shirts with his rival in the tunnel after the game and has owned it ever since.

Although the item has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Steve Hodge Credit: BPM Media

It will now go under the hammer at Sotheby’s and will be open for bidding from April 20. lt will go on public view at the auction house’s New Bond Street gallery in London.

The Sotheby’s auction is open for bidding from April 20 to May 4.

Hodge said: “I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.

“It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

“The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England, and I’m certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world’s most iconic football shirt.”

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby’s, said: “The Hand of God is truly a singular moment, not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

“The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has in turn inspired books, films and documentaries.

“Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football – and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy."