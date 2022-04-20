Opening date confirmed for Derby's Moorways Sports Village

The new Moorways Sports Village in Derby will open to the public on Saturday 21 May.

The £42 million complex includes a 50m pool, two four storey flumes, and a water slide.

The pool has moveable floors which means it can be divided into three 25m length pools of varying depths. There is seating for over 400 spectators and a separate teaching pool.

There's a spa area with a sauna and steam room, a 120 station gym, and three fitness studios.

Credit: Derby City Council

This mean that the closing day of Queen’s Leisure Centre will be Sunday 8 May, as staff begin to transfer over to the new site.

The new site is being run by a company called Everyone Active, under the ownership of the council.In the week leading up to 21 May some schools, community groups and swimming clubs will be invited to try out the new facilities.

Claire Davenport, Derby City Council’s Director of Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “This has been a very exciting project to bring state-of-the-art leisure facilities to the city, and we’re thrilled that the wait is almost over and the people of Derby and beyond will get the chance to enjoy them.

"We are delighted to have Derby’s first Water Park to draw in visitors to have fun from across the region.

“Having Moorways Stadium next door, with its outdoor track capable of hosting national competitions, alongside outdoor pitches, we have created a real sports village."