Patient exposed to chemical substance closes hospital A & E department

A patient who arrived at a hospital emergency department after being exposed to an unknown chemical substance forced it to close for several hours this morning.

Credit: @graftonfineales

The patient arrived at the Emergency Department at Bassetlaw Hospital in Nottinghamshire at around 7:30 this morning, prompting the hospital to close the department and the parking area in front of the main entrance.

The fire service was called as part of the hospital's decontamination procedures.

Credit: @graftonfineales

The emergency department reopened at around 9:30 and in a statement the hospital said no additional harm was caused, and they thanked their colleagues and the local community for their support and patience.

The hospital wasn't able to give any more details about what the chemical substance involved was or the patient's condition.