PM promises action on smelly Walleys Quarry next month

Play Brightcove video

The Prime Minister has personally promised that action will be taken next month to try to prevent the smells coming from Walleys Quarry in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

For months local residents in the campaign group 'Stop the Stink' have been protesting outside the gates of the quarry over fears noxious gases coming from the site in Silverdale are causing health problems for families living nearby.

People have complained of sickness, puffy eyes, nose bleeds and shortness of breath.

Boris Johnson was replying to a question from the area's MP Aaron Bell. The Prime Minister said how "infuriating" the situation is for residents and that action has been ordered against the operator.

He said that "permanent capping will begin on site next month, which will improve things for thousands of residents" and promised if further action is needed "to remove these malodorous vapours" that it would be taken.

A respiratory specialist found that fumes from the site are creating a 'public health emergency with potentially catastrophic consequences'.

Dr Ian Sidha was asked to examine the case of a young boy living near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale.

He warned the levels could have a serious effect not just on the boy, but on everyone in the community.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the site and has already found it in breach of the terms of its permit.

ITV Central has contacted Red Industries which run the quarry for a response to Boris Johnson's pledge. They've not yet replied but previously said they're committed to working with the community and the Environment Agency to continue to alleviate any concerns - and that any emissions pose no risk to health.

They say they've already taken extensive measures to mitigate any potential impact of the Quarry on local residents.

Including, introducing a new gas management system to reduce the potential for emissions; and undertaking capping works to encase the waste from rainwater and prevent the escape of gases.