Over Easter bank holiday weekend, the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far, after temperatures hit 23.4°C, but just a week later, the heat is set to plummet.

The weather in the capital was hotter than California on Good Friday.

The previous high for the year was 20.8°C, which was recorded in March.

But now, people are swapping t-shirts and summer dresses, for winter coats, as we are set to see lows of 2 degrees overnight in the Midlands and in some of the most rural areas, frost is also expected.

What causes frost?

Overnight, when the sun is no longer shining, all the heat in the ground escapes.

If it falls too low, frost can be seen.

Despite the low temperatures overnight, and a chilly start to Thursday, the day will once again be sunny and dry, with highs of 16 degrees, but winds will get stronger.

Over the weekend, there could be some light showers at times, mainly over the high ground, but mostly dry.

UV and pollen level remain high.