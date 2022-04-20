Three rottweilers involved in fatal attack on boy, 2, destroyed

Three dogs involved in a deadly attack on a two-year-old boy have been destroyed.

The boy went into cardiac arrest following the attack in Egdon, Worcestershire, on 28 March, and died two days later at Birmingham Children's Hospital.Three Rottweilers were seized from a house in the remote hamlet and securely housed after the attack.

West Mercia Police said all three of those dogs had now been put to sleep.Straight after the incident, which took place between Worcester and Evesham, the child's relatives started driving the boy to hospital. West Midlands Ambulance Service told them to pull up and meet paramedics at Worcester Countryside Centre instead, who could give him immediate trauma care.

Worcester Countryside Centre Credit: Google maps

He was initially treated at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, before being transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital for specialist treatment, but he died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday, March 30.

He hasn't been named and his relatives have said they will not be making a statement.A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the three dogs which were seized as part of the investigation in to the dog attack in Egdon have now been put to sleep. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing."Rottweilers are not included on the list of banned breeds.