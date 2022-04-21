Play Brightcove video

On Central Lobby in April, ITV News Central's Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians, to discuss whether enough is being done to help those most affected by the deepening cost of living crisis, as energy company bosses predicted this week that 4 in 10 people could fall into fuel poverty in October.

The panel also debates whether the Prime Minister can survive being fined for breaching lockdown rules - and whether this will have a damaging impact on the Conservatives' local election campaign.

Alison's guests this month:

Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)

Paulette Hamilton MP - Birmingham Erdington (Labour)

Cllr Paul Hartshorn - Blaby District Councillor (Liberal Democrat)

