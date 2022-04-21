The family of a man from Nottinghamshire, who was stabbed by his own daughter, have paid tribute to him, calling him a 'brave' man.

Seventy-year-old Ray Dixon managed to call 999 to report what had happened on the morning of 3rd March 2021.

But when officers arrived, they found the father-of-two fatally injured in the hallway of the home he shared with his daughter Ann, in Moorbridge Lane in Stapleford.

Ann Dixon, 49, was found upstairs and arrested.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and received an indefinite hospital order.

Ann Dixon Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Mr Dixon's other daughter Vicky said:

"On the day he died, my wonderful dad used his last ounce of strength to phone 999 to report what Ann had done to him.

"I am so proud of his bravery and it’s a true testament to the type of man my dad was.

“This is a vile crime to the nicest man you could meet.

"My dad, Ray Dixon, was amazing.

"I do miss his awful dad jokes and his laughter every day.”

Mr Dixon's granddaughter Abby added:

"I have an enormous amount of pride for my grandad for fighting against what Ann did and making it to the phone to call for help.

"It must have taken more bravery than I can imagine.

"A small comfort is that he died fighting, and through this, may have saved others by these actions.

"I know he wouldn’t like seeing us all here today, seeing how Ann’s malice has affected us, but I hope in time, he would be proud of how we overcame this extreme and unforgivable cruelty."

Ray Dixon Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Nottingham Crown Court had heard that Dixon had told police that voices in her head had told her to kill her father and reunite him with his wife, who had sadly passed away several months before.

She said that her father had never done anything to hurt her but felt compelled to follow the instructions she’d be given.

Dixon was later declared medically unfit to stand trial and was detained at a mental health facility before admitting manslaughter and being sentenced.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was a tragic and distressing case that saw a much-loved father and grandfather killed in violent circumstances.

“While today's sentencing will not make up for the heartache felt by Mr Dixon's family, I hope it gives them some comfort that his brave actions in his final moments helped bring his killer to justice.

"Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the two police officers who arrived first at the scene.

"They displayed a huge amount of courage and professionalism as they fought to save Mr Dixon’s life and apprehended his killer.”