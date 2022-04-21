Tributes have been paid to a five-year-old girl who died in a collision in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at 5.52pm on Friday 1 April to Waterside Drive in Blurton.

The five-year-old girl was in a cardiac arrest when officers arrived.

Five year old Minaal Salam was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

In a statement, Minaal's family said: "Minaal was a loving, kind and passionate soul.

"She was adventurous; she loved travelling, eating out and shopping.

"She was fun-loving and full of life.

"We have beautiful memories together.

"The void she has left in our lives is getting wider with each passing day; we are so heartbroken, shattered and lost.

"She was our sunshine.

“We cannot believe we are separated from her.”

A 63-year old man from the Stoke-on-Trent area, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.