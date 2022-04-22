A person has been declared by Portuguese prosecutors as an official suspect in the disappearance of Leicestershire toddler Madeleine McCann.

The person has not been charged but it is the first time prosecutors have identified an official suspect in the case since Madeleine's parents were named as suspects 15 years ago. They are no longer suspects.

Madeleine from Rothley was three when she disappeared while on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine’s disappearance as a missing persons inquiry. Credit: PA Images

On the night of her disappearance, her parents Kate and Gerry McCann left their three children asleep in their holiday apartment while they went to a nearby tapas restaurant with friends.

The parents and their friends were taking turns to check on the children.

When Mrs McCann checked on them at about 10pm she found three-year-old Madeleine missing.

Portuguese detectives, helped by officers from Leicestershire Police, carried out an investigation into her disappearance.

